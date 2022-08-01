'Everything Everywhere All at Once’ hits $100 million at the box office









Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most unexpected blockbusters of 2022. Although the domain of cinematic blockbusters is dominated by big studios such as Marvel, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert managed to carve out their own space in the landscape with a $100million box office hit.

According to the latest reports, the film became the first A24 production to cross that mark, and it is also the highest-grossing work in A24’s history. Starring Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American laundromat owner, Everything Everywhere All at Once has caught the attention of fans worldwide due to the innovative use of sci-fi action and comedy.

In an interview, Daniel Kwan commented on this juxtaposition: “That’s why we combine the incredibly immature and profane with the really profound and inspiring beauty. Because I think this is how the world works. And so the fact that people are loving it this much—honestly, it’s terrifying. We were not ready for it.”

According to Kwan, the major problem with cinematic multiverses is the lack of originality. Kwan pointed out: “Can we create a multiverse film that holds us all together as best as they can, in a way that’s unifying? Because none of our narratives is doing that anymore. Our narratives are aiming too low.”

The director added: “They’re aiming for the types of stories we’ve seen before. And there’s nothing wrong with that! But I do think that we need to be thinking bigger and loftier right now because our society needs it. We need more stories that can hold it all together.”

