Watch Sharon Van Etten’s blissed-out new video for ‘Headspace’









Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Headspace’ is a song that stirs up images like a fever dream, as it waltzes around emotions on a broken heel and fits between an angular soundscape and smoothed chorus.

Now, the rousing anthem from her latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong has a fittingly pillow-propped video to go along with it, as things unfurl in a visual accompaniment to the amorphous track.

In the video, Van Etten stars alongside Coco Karol and Miguel Angel Guzmán as Ashley Connor, known for her work with triumphant Van Etten collaborator Angel Olsen, took up duties behind the camera.

Speaking about the ‘Headspace’ video, Van Etten commented: “When I was writing this song, I wanted to talk about domesticity and intimacy frustrations under the tensions of working at home and seeking connection while being tied to our devices and still trying to reach each other as lovers, parents, humans.”

Poignantly adding: “Reminding each other that there is still a primal attraction even in the midst of the mundane and repetition of everyday life.”

You can check out the stirring yet blissed-out video for ‘Headspace’ below.

