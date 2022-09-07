Watch Self Esteem cover Becky Hill song ‘Remember’









Ahead of the Mercury Prize ceremony set to take place on Thursday, September 8th, Self Esteem, whose album Prioritise Pleasure is the current favourite to win, has appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to deliver a cover of the Becky Hill and David Guetta collaboration ‘Remember.’

The cover is primarily acapella, apart from some minimal keys that enter throughout, with Self Esteem, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, joined by three backing vocalists. Stripping back the clubby, danceable energy of the original, which peaked at number three in the UK charts upon its release in 2021, Taylor gives the song a whole new meaning and power.

Alongside her cover, Taylor also performed ‘F*cking Wizardry’ from her Mercury-nominated album, which is her sophomore release as Self Esteem, following the well-received Compliments Please from 2019.

Self Esteem will perform at the ceremony on Thursday alongside the likes of Yard Act, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, and Little Simz. Although Self Esteem is set to win the coveted prize, she is closely followed by previously nominated Little Simz and indie newcomers Wet Leg.

Speaking about her nomination, Taylor said: “I’m not being coy, but I can’t believe what’s happened. I’d really made my peace with being consistently underground and under-dogged. Something has happened where people have connected to [Prioritise Pleasure]. It’s still kind of a slow-burn and slowly growing – it’s not like my life has changed overnight – but my greatest joy is making music.”

See the performance, below.