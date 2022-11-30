Watch the second trailer for new 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'









When it was first announced that a brand new Super Mario Bros. movie was in the works, many fans were cautious about getting too excited about the prospect. The cast for the new film sparked doubts in everyone’s mind, especially the selection of Chris Pratt as the iconic Italian plumber.

Given the recent discourse surrounding representation in Hollywood, many felt that the casting of Pratt symbolised everything that was wrong with the industry. Some notable figures, including John Leguizamo – who previously criticised James Franco for the same thing, spoke out against Pratt’s involvement in the project.

In an interview with Variety, Pratt responded to the backlash against his casting: “I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear.”

The actor added: “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

However, the confidence of the massive Mario fanbase has been somewhat restored after people got to see the wonderful work of the animators. To keep the hype train going, Nintendo have released the second trailer for the project featuring Bowser’s plots to rule the world.

Watch the trailer below.