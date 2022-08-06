John Leguizamo on James Franco casting as Fidel Castro: "He ain’t Latino!"









James Franco was recently cast as influential world leader Fidel Castro in an upcoming titled Alina of Cuba by Spanish filmmaker Miguel Bardem. However, this decision has sparked outrage from a few parties who believe that the casting process is indicative of the problematic standards in the industry.

While addressing the casting choice on Instagram, John Leguizamo slammed the decision and criticised Hollywood’s cultural appropriation problem. He wrote: “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation, Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up!”

Leguizamo clarified that he didn’t have a personal issue with Franco but felt that this narrative was a difficult challenge. According to him, Franco isn’t the man for the job. He added: “Plus seriously difficult story to tell without aggrandisement which would b wrong! I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”

The View co-host Ana Navarro also supported Leguizamo’s boycott of the new film: “I’d like to think no Latino actor worth their salt would sign up to play and aggrandise a murderous dictator who terrorised the people of Cuba for six decades. For both reasons you articulated, I join you in the boycott.”

According to the reports, the film is being shot in Cartagena and Bogota, and the production process will begin later in August. One of the film’s producers responded to Leguizamo’s protest and described his comments as “culturally uneducated”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.