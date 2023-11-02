Watch Ryan Gosling star in the trailer for ‘The Fall Guy’

Universal Pictures have unveiled the trailer for David Leitch’s upcoming action-comedy, The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The trailer shows Blunt as Judy Moreno, a first-time film director, as she unexpectedly reunites with her ex-boyfriend and stuntman, played by Gosling, on set. “Anyone but him,” she declares, “You are literally the last person on earth I wanna see.”

The film shoot goes awry when its star, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, goes missing, and Gosling’s character is called in to replace him. The trailer also teases fiery action shots, comedic writing, and romantic moments between the two leads.

The supporting cast also includes Stephanie Hsu, who received an Academy Award nomination for her appearance in Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, and Winston Duke, who previously starred in Us and Black Panther.

The film follows Leitch’s most recent action-filled offering, 2022’s Bullet Train, which followed Brad Pitt through the carriages of a train of killers. Taylor-Johnson also featured in the film, making The Fall Guy his second collaboration with the director.

In a three-star review of the film, Far Out wrote, “Efficient in its delivery and ruthless in its refusal to bend to cinematic legacy, Bullet Train is the kind of film made for weekends with your friends and family, twirling a straw in your shake while a gentle smile on your face that belies the blissful nothingness behind it.”

The Fall Guy is set for release on March 1st, 2024. Watch the trailer below.