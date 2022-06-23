Watch Roger Waters play a Pink Floyd medley on 'Colbert'









Roger Waters was the latest icon to grace the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, and for his set, he performed a medley of classic Pink Floyd songs.

The former Pink Floyd creative director appeared backed by a full band, complete with a pianist and backing singers. The exciting medley included the tracks, ‘The Happiest Days Of Our Lives’, ‘Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2’ and ‘Another Brick In The Wall, Part 3’ from 1979’s highly political concept album The Wall.

The appearance on Colbert acts as a warm-up for the rescheduled ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour, which was meant to kick off back in 2020, but like every other musician, Waters was forced to cancel it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock & roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round,” Waters explained in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home.”

“The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love, R.”

The tour starts in Pittsburgh on July 6th and then it s major cities such as Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, before finishing in Mexico City on October 15th. Get tickets here.

Pink Floyd fans were surprised back in April, when the group got back together to release the charity single ‘Hey, Hey, Rise Up’ in aid of the humanitarian cause in Ukraine.

David Gilmour said in a statement: “We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

