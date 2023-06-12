Watch Robert Smith serenading his wife backstage at The Cure concert









As The Cure continue their US tour, one fan has captured footage of Robert Smith serenading his wife, Mary Poole, with a rendition of ‘Plainsong’ backstage at their latest show in Los Angeles.

A concert-goer by the Twitter handle Frank captured the footage on May 24th and shared the video, writing: “I happen to be at probably the best if not the only angle you could have seen this. Was enjoying the song noticed him step away from audience, was wondering what is he doing… And then this, pulled my phone out!”

Earlier on the tour, Smith was hailed for the way he fought back against Ticketmaster charges. Ultimately, Smith’s work resulted in Ticketmaster offering fans a reimbursement of $5-10 on top of opting out of dynamic pricing options and other schemes that the Live Nation body use to drive up prices.

Speaking about the situation on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said: “We were proud of Ticketmaster’s side. We did a ton of work with Robert, making sure [tickets] were non-transferable, that it would be a face value [ticket] exchange and verified, doing all we could to put all the roadblocks to deliver his ticket prices to the fans.”

He continued: “There was a screenshot of a venue, which wasn’t even a Live Nation venue… that showed a ticket service fee of $20 on $20. It doesn’t matter whether we justify the service fee is a good idea or not, we have an industry where we have to build some credibly back.”

Alongside his tireless work to get a fairer price for fans, Smith serving up tender moments like this is another example of the rather more wholesome side of the live music scene.

See more Was already awesome to see, in person someone who helped me cope with so many things thru my teens and well into today, decades later. But to then see, knowing what a genuine person @RobertSmith seems to be, then turn and sing to his wife off stage was simply amazing! @thecure pic.twitter.com/EJJb9nkPS5 — Frank Padilla (@Semper_Knarf) June 8, 2023