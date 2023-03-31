Robert Smith says Ticketmaster have cancelled 7,000 tickets for The Cure’s tour









Amid the recent controversies regarding Ticketmaster’s ticket sales policy, Robert Smith, the legendary frontman of The Cure, has claimed the ticket giant has cancelled around 7,000 tickets for the band’s forthcoming tour in North America. The tickets appear to have been cancelled due to unlawful scalper activity.

Earlier this month, Smith publicly railed against Ticketmaster’s immoral “platinum” and “dynamically priced” ticket options while restricting ticket transfers in markets where he was legally allowed to do so. New York, Illinois, and Colorado are among the regions where legislation is in place to protect resellers.

According to Smith, “Approx 7k tickets across approx 2200 orders have been cancelled. These are tickets acquired with fake accounts / listed on secondary resale sites.”

Smith also issued a stern but fair warning to any ticket buyers attempting to evade ticket transfer rules. “OFFERING TO SELL/SEND ACCOUNT LOGIN DETAILS TO GET AROUND TM TRANSFER LIMITATIONS… ANY/ALL TICKETS OBTAINED IN THIS WAY WILL BE CANCELED, AND ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL NOT BE REFUNDED,” Smith tweeted with caps lock on as usual. “..ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL BE DONATED TO AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL, AND THE TICKETS THEMSELVES WILL BE RESOLD TO FANS.”

The frontman also successfully lobbied Ticketmaster to provide partial refunds to existing ticketholders after realising they had been charged “unduly high” transaction fees.

The Cure will set out on their first tour of North America in seven years on May 10th with a show at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana.

