Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train'









Rock’s most colourful power couple, King Crimson leader Robert Fripp and pop star Toyah Willcox have returned with yet another edition of their long running Sunday Lunch series. This time, they’ve covered Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 heavy metal classic ‘Crazy Train’.

Notably, the original track appeared on Ozzy’s debut solo album 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz, and was the first single from the record. It is one of the most significant moments in Ozzy’s entire career, as not only did it confirm that he was an adept musician outside the confines of Black Sabbath, but it also established guitarist Randy Rhoads as one of the finest to have ever picked up a six-string, kicking off a short but influential collaboration that ended with Rhoads’ tragic death in 1982.

This Sunday’s cover marks the second time that Fripp and Willcox have covered one of Ozzy’s songs, as back in November 2020 they delivered one of their best in the form of Black Sabbaths’ ‘Paranoid’. Responding to their rendition, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi told Heavy Consequence: “I think they’ve gone mad, actually. I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

In their new video, Willcox can be seen paying tribute to Osbourne’s signature look as her outfit comes complete with fringe gloves and a cross necklace. Making the pair’s thoughts clear, at the end of the video she proclaims: “We love Ozzy!”

Fripp and Willcox launched their Sunday Lunch series in 2020 as a reaction to the inertia of the first Covid-19 lockdown, and have been consistently producing instalments ever since. Recently, they’ve undertaken covers of everything ranging from Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ to Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’.

In June this year, the pair also announced that they will be taking the series out on the road, announcing: “We are very excited to announce TOYAH AND ROBERT’S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR [for] 2023.” More information is yet to be revealed.

