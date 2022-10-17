Watch Robert Fripp, Toyah Wilcox and Chesney Hawkes cover 'Stacey's Mom'









Husband and wife duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have been performing covers of popular tracks since 2020 in a series called Sunday Lunch. Starting as a lockdown project to keep the pair entertained, they have now covered countless songs, from Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’ to ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go?’ by The Clash.

However, over the past few weeks, the pair have been accompanied by Chesney Hawkes, who has performed ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘Summer of ’69’, and ‘The One and Only’ with them. Yet their most recent collaboration has been the strangest one to date.

The trio treated fans to a rendition of ‘Stacey’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne, with Hawkes taking on the role of lead vocalist and guitarist. Meanwhile, Wilcox can be seen wearing a latex maid’s outfit whilst she ties up her husband, who is wearing a Hannibal Lecter-style mask.

Wilcox and Fripp occasionally provide backing vocals, although the latter’s are somewhat muffled by his mask. The video description states that this will be the final instalment in the Wilcox-Fripp-Hawkes mini-series.

In an interview last year, Wilcox explained why she started the series, stating, “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without. He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part,” she claimed.

Watch the video below: