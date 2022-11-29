Watch Phoebe Bridgers make a surprise appearance at The 1975s LA show









Phoebe Bridgers has made a surprise appearance on stage at The 1975’s recent show in Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter took to the British band’s spotlight to perform ‘Milk’.

In the past, Bridgers has proudly proclaimed that “hating The 1975 is sexist.” She added: You’re trying to say that something’s stupid just because teenage girls like it? It’s fucking insane.”

As you can tell, Bridgers adores the band and, as a result, the pair have struck up somewhat of a friendship, performing with each other on numerous occasions. Thus, when they took to the stage in Los Angeles, there were always murmurs about whether Bridgers would swing by again.

The Manchester band were headlining a show at the Kia Forum as they continue their North American tour. It is a mark of their overseas success that they continue to rack up massive arena shows.

However, things took an intimate turn in the huge venue when Bridgers emerged with her acoustic guitar and performed a solo cover of ‘Milk’ from The 1975’s 2012 EP Sex—she has mentioned it being one of her favourites in the past.

You can check out footage from the stirring performance below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.