Watch Phoebe Bridgers' secret acoustic performance in California









Just before embarking on the North American dates of her ‘Reunion’ tour – beginning in San Francisco – Phoebe Bridgers made a quick detour to Sonoma County to play a secretive, intimate acoustic set. The performance was not even announced until a few days before, so less than 100 lucky fans got to see it.

The show was free and took place last Thursday (August 4th), just one day before Bridgers set off on her ‘Reunion’ tour. It was announced by Little Saint restaurant at the beginning of last week by teasing a “super secret special guest’ with a poster that featured a skeleton peeping out from behind a gravestone – which gave at least some clue as to the fact it would be Bridgers.

Bridgers’ full backing band joined her for the acoustic set, and even her pug Maxine made it onto the stage. Bridgers played a set comprised of 13 tracks, including ‘Motion Sickness’, ‘Kyoto’, ‘Garden Song’ and ‘Sidelines’ – her new single.

The Little Saint was also serving up Bridgers-themed cocktails, with one called ‘Smoke Signals’ – a reference to Stranger in the Alps and another two based on Better Oblivion Community Center songs, ‘Exception To The Rule’ and ‘Little Trouble’.

Bridgers continued her Reunion tour last night in St. Charles, Iowa. She will now continue the North American dates in Spokane, Vancouver, Redmond, Troutdale and Paso Robles throughout August. The North American leg of the tour will end on August 28th at This Ain’t No Picnic in Los Angeles.

Bridgers’ special acoustic set at the Little Saint restaurant was comprised of:

1. ‘Motion Sickness’

2. ‘Garden Song’

3. ‘Kyoto’

4. ‘Punisher’

5. ‘Funeral’

6. ‘Scott Street’

7. ‘Chinese Satellite’

8. ‘Moon Song’

9. ‘Savior Complex’

10. ‘ICU’

11. ‘Sidelines’

12. ‘Graceland Too’

13. ‘I Know The End’

Check out fan footage of the show below.

Punisher last night!

via @/chef.dakota on ig pic.twitter.com/sMVqyf6nfO — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

I Know The End at the secret show last night!

via @/adabrumback on ig pic.twitter.com/X882O8moe4 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022