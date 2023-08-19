Watch Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway star in ‘She Came to Me’ trailer









The first trailer has been released for the upcoming romcom She Came To Me, starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway.

In the film, Dinklage plays a composer called Stephen who is suffering from writer’s block, additionally, his marriage with Hathaway’s character Patricia has become stale. However, a one-night stand provides the inspiration needed to get his creative spark back. It also stars Marisa Tomei and is directed by Rebecca Miller.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “A composer suffering from writer’s block rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand, a couple of gifted teenagers fight to prove to the parents that their young love is something that can last forever, and for the woman who seemingly has it all – love arrives in the most unexpected places.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, following the premiere of She Came To Me at Berlin Film Festival, Hathaway said: “The idea is that it’s kind of like an opera — it takes a minute to set up the scene, but once it gets going, it’s just overwhelming and beautiful and dimensional, and you get really swept up in it.”

She Came To Me also features an original song by Bruce Springsteen titled ‘Addicted to Romance’, which he wrote with his wife Patti Scialfa. Explaining how the opportunity arose for Springsteen to record a track for the film, Miller said: “I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of ‘She Came to Me,’ we wanted an original song. I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.”

She continued: “Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask — he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me.”

Watch the trailer below.