Bruce Springsteen and The National’s Bryce Dessner to release ‘Addicted To Romance’









Bryce Dessner, the guitarist of The National, has collaborated with Bruce Springsteen on a brand new single for Rebecca Miller’s movie She Came To Me. Titled ‘Addicted To Romance’, the new track marks the intergenerational partnership’s first collaboration.

Rebecca Miller’s new romantic comedy, She Came To Me, stars Peter Dinklage as a cranky classical composer who struggles with writer’s block. When he meets a quirky tugboat captain, he finds the muse for his next project and is encouraged by his therapist wife, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, to make his big comeback. The movie is set to have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this week.

The new single, ‘Addicted to Romance’, was written and performed by Springsteen and arranged by Dessner, who also worked on the film’s wider score. The song will be heard for the first time during the screening on February 16th.

Discussing Springsteen’s contribution to the film, Miller told Variety: “I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of She Came to Me, we wanted an original song. I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly, I was a bit shy.”

“[Composer] Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask — he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him,” she continued. “Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honour for me.”

“I got to fulfil a lifelong dream in collaborating with Bruce Springsteen on a song for the soundtrack of Rebecca Miller’s new film She Came to Me,” Dessner added in a Facebook post. “Writing this soundtrack was one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had, and I was so honoured to help produce and orchestrate Bruce’s song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for the movie.”

‘Addicted to Romance’ was produced by Ron Aniello and Dessner, with backing vocals by Patti Scialfa, Benjamin Lanz on Trombone and Kyle Resnick on Trumpet.