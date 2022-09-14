Watch Pearl Jam play Neil Young song ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ with Chad Smith









Grunge legends Pearl Jam performed the classic Neil Young song ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith at the weekend. The all-star collaboration occurred during the Seattle band’s show at Madison Square Garden, New York, as part of their lengthy Gigaton tour.

Smith came on stage to play the track with the band halfway through the set and took up his position next to former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who has been a touring member of Pearl Jam for over a year. At the end of the rendition, Smith hugged Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, who was wearing a t-shirt of the late Foo Fighters legend Taylor Hawkins.

Elsewhere in the set, Pearl Jam took a minute to remember the tragedy of 9/11 on what was the 21st anniversary of the event. Vedder relayed the story of a man named Mike, who leaves New York every year on the date because of the trauma of the event. However, this year he “thought it would be a good idea to be here tonight with you”.

Vedder did express that he felt 9/11 had led to greater unity in the United States, saying: “There was a time we supported each other. That’s the part we cannot forget. Let those lessons be remembered as our solidarity to come together and keep this country straight.”

“This is the 37th time this band has played in New York City. I think we’ve only played Seattle 50. Here’s the thing – I don’t remember half of those fucking Seattle shows. I just don’t. But I feel like we remember ever Manhattan show,” Vedder said later. “This potentially has the chance to be the most memorable of them all. We are quite honoured to be spending this important date with you.”

