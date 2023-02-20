Watch newly unearthed footage of Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton singing ‘Jolene’









Recently unearthed footage of Grease star Olivia Newton-John and the country icon Dolly Parton singing ‘Jolene’ has been shared with the public for the very first time.

The collaboration comes as part of a forthcoming posthumous Olivia Newton-John release titled Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection. The album also sees the late musicals star collaborate alongside John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Mariah Carey and many more.

Newton-John passed away last August at the age of 73. Her husband, John Easterling’s, public statement read: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

This forthcoming album looks to celebrate that. Therefore, it seems fitting that the first single should be with Parton who opens the clip by describing her late friend’s artistry as “one of my favourites of all time.”

Parton continues: “We’ve always stayed close through the years and I am just so proud to be part of this duets project that she’s doing.”

Adding: “We’re singing one of my favourite [songs] that I’ve ever written ‘Jolene’. She says it’s one of her favourites, so why not just do a duet on our favourite?”

The album is due for release on May 5th. It is marked as a celebration of her life and friendships. As Travolta said in tribute: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”