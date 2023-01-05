Watch Nicolas Cage in the new trailer for the vampire comedy, 'Renfield'









Fans of vampire cinema worldwide have long-awaited the chance to see Nicolas Cage as a gothic blood-sucker once more, with the new trailer for Renfield making dreams come true for audiences.

Though Cage may be billed at the top of the poster, the film is primarily about the titular Renfield, Dracula’s tormented servant, played by Nicholas Hoult. Attending a self-help session in the trailer, it is clear that Renfield is trying to escape the grip of his master, experiencing a strange moral quandary as he delivers unsuspecting victims to his door who inevitably meet their grizzly demise.

A modern spin on Bram Stoker’s Dracula that is spiked with contemporary comedy, Chris McKay’s new film features a supporting cast that includes Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez.

Thanks to the director’s previous credits working on Robot Chicken, The Lego Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War, fans are suitably excited to see what the eccentric filmmaker can do with another iconic property. Whilst he directs the upcoming film, he has left the scriptwriting duties to Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ridley, who have separately worked on such projects as Invincible, Rick and Morty and Community.

The new film will mark the first time Cage has depicted a vampire since his iconic turn as Peter Loew in 1988s Vampire’s Kiss, a movie that provides many of the actor’s pop-culture ‘freakouts’.

Renfield will hit UK cinemas in April 2023.