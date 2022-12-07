Hear Me Out: Nicholas Hoult is the most exciting actor in contemporary cinema









“Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!” Nicholas Hoult’s Nux manically barks in perhaps the most memorable line in George Miller’s bombastic post-apocalyptic masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road. Whilst the film succeeds through the ambitious scope of its madcap filmmaker, it is elevated by the devoted performances of all those involved, spitting life into the terrifying Australian dust bowl.

Sure, the likes of Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and Hugh Keays-Byrne each impress, but Hoult feels like the flagbearer of Miller’s vision, totally embodying the dogged determination of the sick War Boy Nux, who desperately chases affirmation like a puppy dog after its owner. With a strong character arc and a compelling performance from Hoult, Nux staggered away from Miller’s madness as one of the film’s most memorable components.

Though, for any lover of the British actor before this point, such a performance was not a shock, as Hoult has been delivering momentous characters ever since his first noteworthy role in the Weitz brothers’ 2002 rom-com About a Boy. Playing a sweet young boy named Marcus, whose best friend is his mother, Hoult was a major contributor to the film’s critical and commercial success, despite being only 12 years old at the time.

Five years later, and with plenty more experience under his belt, working with directors Richard E. Grant and Gore Verbinski in the meantime, the 17-year-old actor became the British poster boy for teenage angst. Starring as Tony in the E4 series Skins, Hoult once again impressed amongst a multitude of young actors whose performances each varied from the am-dram antics of Mike Bailey’s Sid to the impressive authenticity of Hannah Murray’s Cassie.

A little like America’s 1999 show Freaks and Geeks, which saw the likes of James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Linda Cardellini leap to fame at the dawn of the new millennium, Skins also proved to be a fateful platform for such contemporary stars as Jack O’Connell, Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya to grow into the industry. If it weren’t for Kaluuya, we’d be confident in saying Hoult proved to be the best of the bunch, but regardless, the latter exited the show with fiery acceleration.

Following his departure from the show, Hoult took a number of supporting roles in Tom Ford’s 2009 film A Single Man and Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class before proving himself worthy of being a leading man, being the glimmering light of quality in the mid-2010 duds Warm Bodies and Jack the Giant Slayer. Ever since, despite the prospective allure of being the ‘leading man’, Hoult has consistently shone as the supporting character of a strong ensemble, bringing an unparalleled level of dedication to eccentric, enigmatic screen roles.

With a proven funny bone, thanks to early roles in Skins and About a Boy, Hoult has all the acting proficiency of Robert Pattinson with added unparalleled charm. With a modest gung-ho attitude and the impression that he chooses his roles based on entertainment value rather than awards potential, Hoult has carved out a joyous filmography that impresses with each new release.

Having curiously found a niche in postmodern period dramas, dazzling in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite in 2018 before taking his comedy chops to Hulu’s The Great two years later, Hoult fits the glove of a bumbling aristocrat all too well. Such satirical roles look to be continuing, too, taking on the titular character of Dracula’s henchman in Chris McKay’s forthcoming comedy Renfield before turning to more serious blood-sucking matters in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake.

Approaching each new role with the enthusiasm of his very first, Hoult is a frenetic dynamo of modern cinema, often being the best part of any given movie he’s in. Whatever the future holds, we can’t wait.