Tyler, The Creator's profound love for Seth Rogen and 'Freaks and Geeks'









In a brilliant interview between Tyler, The Creator and Seth Rogen, Tyler revealed himself to be a massive fan of the iconic late 1990s comedy Freaks and Geeks, in which Rogen starred.

In the interview, Tyler said: “I just finished Freaks and Geeks, and the reason why I just finished it is because when I watch that show, I don’t why, but I don’t feel alone. It’s two groups of people that I fit in with and who understand me. I didn’t want it to end.”

He added: “So I have forced myself to not finish the last three episodes. I wouldn’t finish it, but dude, that show is so fucking good. The fact that at episode twelve, they stopped it… I would love to have a second season of that, which could never happen.”

Tyler then asked Rogen to relate what it was like shooting the series. Rogen said that he was the only one in the cast that was the age that he was playing. He said: “It was weird because I kind of went from being a real high school to a fake high school, which was kind of bizarre.”

He added: “Honestly, at the time, I don’t think any of us could quite appreciate quite how good it was because none of us had really done anything else before it. So, we kinda just thought that’s how it was. ‘Oh, wow, you do a TV show, and it’s fucking awesome, and it turns out great. Then no one watches it, and it gets cancelled.”

Freaks and Geeks was cancelled midway through the first season, and Rogen admitted to being frustrated by that. Ratings for the show had been poor and got worse as the season wore on. He explained: “That’s what’s hard about working in television. You film the show for a few months, and you’re still filming it as it’s airing.”

Adding: “You’re a few episodes ahead of when it’s airing. Then it airs, and you know that it got shitty ratings, which means there’s a good chance it’s gonna get fucking cancelled. And you literally go to work the next day, and everyone has to like commiserate, like, ‘Did you see the ratings?’ ‘It fucking sucks, I hope they keep us going!'”

While Freaks and Geeks was cancelled after just 12 of the 18 episodes aired, the Judd Apatow show would eventually become a cult classic, evidently so in the eyes of Tyler.