Watch the brand new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'









It’s official, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh has entered into the public domain, and now anyone can do anything they like with the beloved and charming children’s property, as the first trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is released online.

For filmmaker Rhys Waterfield this means creating a violent and absurd horror movie where the titular bear has transformed into an evil axe-wielding killer. Winnie isn’t the only one after blood either, with Piglet also looking to stab some flesh in the brand new movie that sees their killing frenzy begin once they are betrayed by a college-bound Christopher Robin. Without the young boy’s influence, Pooh and his friends turn back into their true animalistic selves.

Waterfield revealed many details about the new movie in an interview with Variety in which he stated that the film was shot over the course of ten days in England. Indeed, the copyright loop-hole isn’t as straightforward as it seems, however with certain elements having to be changed in the new horror movie, including Pooh’s iconic red shirt as well as the character of Tigger, who had to be left out due to still being under Disney’s legal hold.

Promising violence and absurdity, Waterfield stated, “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid…we wanted to go between the two”.

Such a release certainly makes you wonder what other filmmakers may go after the Winnie the Pooh brand to make a new movie of their own.

Check out the brand new trailer for the bizarre movie, below.