Watch the new trailer for Tim Burton's 'Wednesday'









It’s no secret at all that the American filmmaker Tim Burton is fond of dark, gothic tales with a comedic edge, and his latest TV series, Wednesday is no different.

Releasing the very first trailer for the limited series, Burton’s Wednesday is an Addams Family spinoff that focuses on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) a teenage version of the twisted family’s death-loving daughter. Providing an in-depth look at Burton’s interpretation of the character, the Wednesday trailer shows that the new show will be a quirky coming-of-age comedy with a dark twist.

Describing the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” Netflix’s latest comedy will focus on the character of Wednesday as she experiences ‘normal’ life as a student in Nevermore Academy after having been expelled from her old school for suspiciously violent circumstances.

Whilst the show diverts from the plot of the original series, Wednesday will star the rest of the Addams family with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez being both seen in the trailer. In addition to Ortega, Zeta-Jones and Guzmán, the likes of George Burcea, Gwendoline Christie, Isaac Ordonez, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome are also present.

Directing all eight episodes of the upcoming series, Tim Burton hasn’t had a hand in the scriptwriters chair, with that duty being left to five different writers, including Alfred Gough , who also helped to create the show itself. Burton is certainly a safe pair of hands when it comes to The Addams Family, with his previous works of Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd and Edward Scissorhands each created with a similar vibe.

Take a look at the trailer for the forthcoming show, below and get hyped for its arrival (even though Netflix are yet to set an official release date).