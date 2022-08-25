







Who’s back? Noah Baumbach. The brand new trailer for his latest drama, White Noise, has dropped online courtesy of Netflix.

Premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival on August 31st, Baumbach’s latest movie is an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. A story that is packed full of commentary about death and consumerism, White Noise sounds like the perfect story for Baumbach, who has previously helmed such modern classics as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid and the Whale.

As the trailer is somewhat vague, we’ll provide some light on the story, with the film following Jack (Adam Driver), a professor of Hitler studies at a liberal arts college, and his family, who are faced with the existential threat of death after an ‘airborne toxic event’ occurs near his home.

Whilst Driver returns to work with Baumbach after 2019s Marriage Story, Baumbach has also enlisted the help of his partner Greta Gerwig, as well as the likes of Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, André 3000, Alessandro Nivola and more.

Baumbach is also working on the highly-anticipated release of the 2023 Barbie movie, writing the screenplay alongside Gerwig, with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera being included in the cast. Whilst on the surface, the film appears to be a mere cash-in, with Baumbach and Gerwig attached, this could be a serious box-office contender.

Take a look at the trailer for Noah Baumbach’s new movie, White Noise, below.

Watch the new trailer for Noah Baumbach movie 'White Noise' pic.twitter.com/dxZKp6Av8T — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) August 25, 2022