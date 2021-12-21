Watch the brand new trailer for the Harry Potter reunion









Very few fantasy franchises have been as influential as J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, with fans admiring Rowling’s novels as well as the film adaptations that followed. Just like fantasy is meant to do, Harry Potter inspired children and adults all around the world to take a break from the anxieties of modernity and look for the magic that is hidden away.

The impact of Harry Potter on popular culture is hardly calculable, with multiple adaptations coming out in various formats. Ranging from the wildly popular films to theatrical productions and video games, Harry Potter has dominated the contemporary landscape of the fantasy genre with its appealing explorations and investigations.

While the novels and the films reached their conclusion a long time ago, many new cinematic projects are still being conducted within the Harry Potter universe. One of the most popular examples of this is the Fantastic Beasts series whose new film The Secrets of Dumbledore is already scheduled for a 2022 release.

As the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – is coming up, a special TV documentary is being made which will feature all the artists who have played some of the most iconic characters of the 21st century. From the trailer, the high production value of this reunion is evident which is bound to delight fans.

Including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint alongside the others, the show will contain exclusive interviews about the productions as well as reflections on the impact that the franchise has had on the lives of fans as well as the artists. Set to be released on New Year’s Day, it will stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky Max in the UK.

Watch the trailer for the Harry Potter reunion below.