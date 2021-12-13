Watch the new trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'









The latest addition to the Fantastic Beasts franchise is on its way, with a 2022 release already secured. However, this project hasn’t been without its disruptions and controversies. After being pushed back due to the unprecedented events caused by the pandemic, the new Fantastic Beasts film also faced backlash after it decided to replace Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen.

Tilted The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series will feature much of the same cast, including the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller, as it explores the early life of the iconic figure of Albus Dumbledore from the wildly popular Harry Potter franchise. Fans are already excited about the premise because many had only learnt about Dumbledore’s adventures from the books.

In addition to the history of magic in the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore will incorporate historical elements as well. Set before the second World War, the new film will take a global approach to magic by examining the various communities and the kinds of magical art that is practised by people from all over the world – ranging from Bhutan and China to Germany.

According to the reports that are already available, the film showcases Dumbledore’s dilemmas as he tries to come to terms with the fact that Grindelwald (played by Mikkelsen) is trying to take control of the structures of power by using his dark arts. As the central attraction of the Fantastic Beasts series is the unique collection of strange magical creatures, the new film has already promised to have more of that.

After having directed the first two films, David Yates has returned to the director’s chair for this one as well. When asked about it, Yates revealed that his primary motivation was to make films that inspired children to see the magic in the world. He cited the example of a journalist who told him that his 12-year-old daughter feels that the world is safe again after watching the Fantastic Beasts films.

Watch the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore starring Mads Mikkelsen.