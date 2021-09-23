Fantastic Beasts 3 is titled 'The Secrets Of Dumbledore'







The Harry Potter novels and films captured the imagination of virtually every child on the planet, gaining immense popularity and widespread appreciation for the magical world it created. Although the Harry Potter saga has come to an end, the legacy of the series is being kept alive by a new film series called Fantastic Beasts.

Filmmaker David Yates who directed the first two Fantastic Beasts instalments said: “Personally, I love the idea that we’re making these big movies that are essentially entertainment, they’re there for a global audience, but they have a fairly positive message buried within them, especially for kids who are growing up now.”

He continued, while insisting that the films have cultural importance: “I had this chat with a journalist from The New York Times the other day and something resonated when he said to me—he’d seen the movie and he’d liked it very much—he said ‘I can’t wait to take my 12-year-old daughter, it’ll make her feel like the world is safe again.'”

A new addition to the growing corpus of Fantastic Beasts is in the works and is being called The Secrets of Dumbledore. As is evident from the title, Harry Potter fans will rejoice at the chance to learn more about the backstory and the mysterious past of the beloved character from the original series.

The official synopsis reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”.

The Secrets of Dumbledore was scheduled for filming in 2020 but the pandemic completely disrupted the production process. The public backlash that followed the involvement of Johnny Depp also pushed things back, with Mads Mikkelsen set to play the part of Grindelwald now.

The film is now set for a release in April of 2022.

Comments