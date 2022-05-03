Watch the new trailer for the George Carlin documentary









The brand new trailer for the two-part documentary about the iconic comedian George Carlin has been released online, displaying the American comedian in all his hilarious glory.

Released by HBO, George Carlin’s American Dream is directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, with a vast array of comedians and Hollywood stars contributing with talking head interviews.

Among those who are stepping in to help the project, include Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Bette Midler, Stephen Colbert and Patton Oswalt, with a multitude of other stars also appearing throughout the two-part series.

Expansive and detailed, the new documentary covers every aspect of the comedian’s life, from the high points of his explicit-ridden time on stage with his struggle with a cocaine addiction that drives a wedge between him and his wife, Brenda Carlin.

The official synopsis for the new series released by HBO reads: “George Carlin’s American Dream chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the ‘dean of counterculture comedians,’ Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond”.

Premiering on HBO on May 20th with the second part arriving the very next day, both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max shortly after their air date.