Watch the brand new trailer for Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'









Although Tenet failed to live up to the standards that fans have come to expect from Christopher Nolan, all of them are looking forward to Nolan’s latest project. Titled Oppenheimer, the film will be a biopic about the eponymous theoretical physicist who is remembered as “the father of the atomic bomb”.

Cillian Murphy has been cast in the starring role, with other icons such as Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon also attached to his monumental production. Oppenheimer will be the first Christopher Nolan film which will not be distributed by Warner Bros because of the disagreements about streaming services.

While talking about the challenge of portraying such a historically significant character, Murphy commented: “I’m interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me. I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them”.

The actor found similarities between Oppenheimer’s psychological contradictions and his character on Peaky Blinders. He explained: “These contradictory characters are fascinating. Tommy Shelby’s a complete contradiction, too. People identify with that, because we all walk around with these contradictory ideas coexisting in our heads.”

Murphy added: “I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than IMAX? I think he’s flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino, are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale.”

Watch the trailer below.