Quentin Tarantino explains the importance of supporting cinemas









Although his vision of cinema may be one of the most divisive in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino remains a significant auteur with his filmography having legions of fans with a penchant for ensemble casts, black comedy, brilliant soundtracks, and interweaving screenplays.

The master of stylised violence, Tarantino blends the influence of Akira Kurosawa, exploitation films, and B-movies with consummate ease. Even if some critics struggle to understand his work, they cannot doubt that his style is one of the most unmistakable in existence.

However, before all else, Tarantino is a keen scholar of the big screen. This has led to a creative dexterity that has allowed his works to draw on a range of influences, giving his pictures a rewatchable essence that many other directors could only dream of achieving. It is for this reason that movies such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill efforts rank among the most lauded of contemporary cinema, repackaging Tarantino’s niche cinematic interests for a mainstream audience.

Despite the criticisms cinema aficionados may direct at Tarantino and his work, his place amongst the greats of the industry is a deserved one. Outside of his directorial prowess, his characters and narratives have influenced the development of wider popular culture in a very rare form.

In addition to being one of the keenest students of cinema, Tarantino is also a protector of the art form and, more specifically, of movie theatres themselves. It was in these buildings that he passed time as a child and teenager, soaking up the myriad of genres that would each play a part in informing the development of his colourful style and aesthetic.

While appearing on Colbert, Tarantino was told by the host that film studios are now considering whether theatrical releases are “worth it” due to technological developments such as streaming services. At that moment, Tarantino was asked to make the case for cinemas. The director responded with ease, selling the concept of actually going to the cinema to both Colbert and the audience with ease.

He said: “When a movie comes out that you’re interested in enough to see, and it makes you leave your house and buy a ticket, and you could do anything in the world you want that night but you decide to go see a film. One film in particular, and you go to see it and maybe you’re on your own, maybe it’s in the afternoon, or maybe it’s with your date or your wife or whoever, and you go and see it and you, and you buy a ticket and you sit down and you have an experience”.

The Pulp Fiction creator concluded: “And you have an experience with a bunch of strangers, and at that moment, once the movie gets going, once the lights are down, you become a collective, and when you have a good experience, it’s not always a good experience, but when you have a good experience, those are the things that stay in your mind and that you remember for the rest of your life. And they become indelible, indelible snapshots.”

