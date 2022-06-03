Watch the new trailer for 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe'









The brand new trailer for the feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe has been released online, with the MTV characters set for a fresh coat of paint as they are brought into the 21st century.

Originally appearing in the MTV series that came to an end over a decade ago in 2011, the influential duo will be making their return with the forthcoming movie, with two TV series to follow shortly after.

Back for two seasons, the new Beavis And Butt-Head TV show will be aired on Paramount+ later this year along with over 200 remastered episodes of the original programme. Known for their idiotic antics and rebellious attitude, the show itself follows two teenage boys whose interest in heavy-metal music leads them to become cynical and apathetic to the world around them, in their world everything is “cool” or “sucks”.

Becoming icons of teenage subculture in the 1990s and early 2000s, MTV’s Beavis And Butt-Head reflected the rebelliousness of youth culture during the era, with their irreverent comedy being emblematic of the cable channel’s identity.

Revealing a plot for the brand new movie, Paramount has released a synopsis that reads: “In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results”.

Continuing, the bizarre plot synopsis adds, “After going through a black hole, they re-emerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score”.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new film, below, hitting the small screen on June 23rd.