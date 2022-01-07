'Beavis And Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge discusses new film









American artist Mike Judge has produced some of the most culturally important projects over the course of his illustrious career. A man of staggering talent, Judge has been involved in iconic artistic endeavours which have captured the vastly varying sensibilities of the different sociopolitical spheres in modern America.

Judge has directed and written a seminal masterpiece of the 1990s titled Office Space, a satire so effective that it is now a symbol of resistance for the increasingly popular anti-work movement on Reddit decades after its release. He has also played a major role in some popular modern shows such as Silicon Valley which has received universal critical acclaim.

However, a major portion of Judge’s influence on popular culture can be attributed to his impact on the world of animation. While his 1997 series King of the Hill is regularly cited as one of the best of its kind, it all actually started with the iconic animated comedy series Beavis and Butt-Head – a relic from the ’90s like no other.

By focusing on a couple of extremely stupid teenagers who had a degenerately dumb sense of humour, Judge launched a scathing commentary on the MTV kids of the slacker generation whose minds had been numbed by television programming and a healthy dose of apathy. A striking reflection of the prevailing mediocrity, Judge contributed to the creation of a bonafide cultural phenomenon.

After all these years, Judge is set to return to the iconic series and is currently working on multiple projects which will revolve around older versions of Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge revealed in a Tweet that a film as well as a series is expected to come out soon, although no other details about this have been confirmed yet.

Check out Mike Judge’s tweet below.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022