Watch Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in new 'Amsterdam' trailer









20th Century Fox has released the very first trailer for the David O. Russell movie Amsterdam, an awards hopeful due for release on November 4th.

Once again putting together an impressive cast, akin to his previous movies American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter, David O.Russell has been busy gathering together the finest actors of modern cinema for his new film, along with a few surprises too.

The film itself follows three friends in the 1930s who find themselves at the very centre of one of the most shocking plots in American history, with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington playing the trio of buddies. They join a stunning, eclectic ensemble cast that includes the likes of Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Michael Shannon.

Known as something of a controversial filmmaker, Russell is used to upsetting his actors, reportedly making Amy Adams cry on the set of American Hustle, whilst Julia Stiles recently told AV Club that she found his directorial style “jarring”.

“He’s talking at you while you’re acting or trying to act. It’s very jarring, but it got me out of my own head. I had no time to censor myself or be really self-conscious because he’s barking at you and you have to obey or listen,” Stiles told the publication.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Amsterdam, below, and marvel at the pure range of acting talent.