Watch the new teaser for 'Knives Out' sequel: 'Glass Onion'









After spending an eye-watering $465 million for two sequels, Netflix is understandably making quite a big deal about the forthcoming release of the newly titled Glass Onion, the follow-up to 2019s surprise hit Knives Out.

Releasing the very first teaser online, alongside its new name, director Rian Johnson tweeted out news of the first sequel, confirming a cast that includes the return of Daniel Craig as well as newcomers Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Johnson revealed, “Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION,” before adding in a follow-up post, “MUCH MORE TO COME!”.

Though the tweet that revealed the new teaser trailer was merely the tip of the director’s thoughts, releasing a longer statement in a thread. “Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” Johnson wrote, adding, “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues”.

Concluding, Johnson added, “When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title”.

We can glean from Johnson’s statement that the new movie in the Knives Out series will be a standalone murder case, potentially featuring a new tone and genre entirely. This, as well as the fact that the title is named after the 1968 Beatles song of the same name, makes us very excited.

Glass Onion is set for release on Netflix in December 2022.

