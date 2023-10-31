Watch Nandi Bushell cover Slipknot song ‘Psychosocial’

Nandi Bushell, the 13-year-old drumming prodigy, has released a new video of her playing Slipknot’s metal anthem ‘Psychosocial’.

The drummer, who gained popularity for her famous covers, posted the video on her YouTube channel, which shows her dressed as a devil in perfect keeping with the Halloween season as well as Slipknot’s menacing aesthetics. In the video description, Bushell wrote: “Being a Slipknot maggot is not just for Halloween but for life!”

Bushell initially gained widespread recognition through her viral online drum battle with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. Grohl has been incredibly vocal in his praise of the young icon, including previously stating that watching Bushell play the drums is “the true meaning of rock ’n’ roll.”

She embarked on her drumming journey at the age of five, and her online presence is adorned with numerous videos featuring her remarkable drum covers of songs by diverse artists, ranging from Metallica to Queen.

Beyond her covers, Bushell has introduced several original songs to the world, including tracks ‘The Shadows’, ‘Gods and Unicorns’, and ‘Into the Abyss’.

Meanwhile, Bushell recently opened Stairways Music School in Ipswich, Norfolk. “Friends, fun and performing on stage,” the drummer previously told the BBC upon announcing the venture. “I really want my students to be inspired to start learning an instrument and to know the journey is really exciting. It can take them places they never thought they were going to go to.”

While drumming lessons are available, students can also be taught how to play the guitar, bass, and keyboards or work on their vocals. Stairway Music School also announced partnerships with Fender and Roland, who donated instruments.

Watch her new performance of ‘Psychosocial’ below.