Watch Nandi Bushell cover John Coltrane's iconic 'Mr. P.C.'









Internet prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared a cover of John Coltrane’s classic piece ‘Mr. P.C.’. The 11-year-old’s latest offering follows on from her recent reworks of tracks such as Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’, Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’, and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, to name but a few.

It’s clear that Bushell has rock mastered already, so now she’s moving into a more challenging realm of music, jazz. For the new redux, we see her play guitar, bass and drums and saxophone, and it is brilliant. Given that she covered Coltrane with verve, it makes us wonder what else she has in store, as she’s developing remarkably quick for such a young musician

“Next stop on my Musical Quest! #Jazz,” Bushell wrote on Twitter, accompanied by the clip of her cover. “This is my interpretation of ‘Mr P.C.’ by @John Coltrane – I am going out of my comfort zone learning a new grip, traditional grip, on drums.”

She explained: “I have to retrain my brain. It’s #HARD! I really tried to push my #saxophone playing too trying to get a jazzy feeling in the notes. I have now been playing #sax for 11 months. Who are your favourite jazz musicians and songs? Let me know!”

It’s been a busy 12 months for the internet’s most exciting musician. Last year, she released the original track ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, alongside Tom Morello’s son, Roman. Prior to that, Bushell and the Rage Against the Machine guitarist jammed together, which set the internet ablaze.

The past 12 months have seen Bushell collaborate with a host of icons aside from Morello, including Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Roger Taylor of Queen and Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys.

Undoubtedly though, the pinnacle of last year’s success came when she joined Foo Fighters onstage in LA to perform ‘Everlong’ in August. Bushell described the experience as “the best night of [my] entire life”, and Foos frontman Dave Grol said that watching her perform is “the true meaning of rock’ n’ roll”.

It’s sure to be another stellar year for Nandi Bushell. Watch her cover John Coltrane’ ‘Mr. P.C.’ below.

