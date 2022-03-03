Watch Mitski deliver a stellar performance of 'Stay Soft' on 'Kimmel'









Mitski delivered a stellar performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. Showcasing a cut from her latest album, Laurel Hell, she performed the swooning, Fiona Apple-esque ‘Stay Soft’. An incredible performance, Mitski’s voice sounds better live than it does on the record, a testament to her skill.

Mitski covers the stage with a choreographed performance, reflecting the fact that she is now a superstar, and we’re here for it. There are elements of Kate Bush to her performance, and we can certainly see her following that path in the future, and we cannot wait.

Mitski is currently touring Laurel Hell, and she has another month of North American dates to fulfil before she and the band hit Europe in April. You can purchase tickets for her tour here.

It’s been a busy year for Mitski. She’s recently announced a collaboration with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, which will appear on the soundtrack for A24’s upcoming flick Everything Everywhere All At Once. So keep an eye for it when the film drops on March 25th.

Reviewing the Laurel Hell Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “Ultimately, Laurel Hell might sound like a dour, self-conscious, stark, and introspective record — but That’s because it is, but it’s also affecting, achingly beautiful, and celebratory. I have a strange feeling that Laurel Hell probably isn’t going to match the acclaim that came with Be The Cowboy, nor is it going to age as well. At least not on first listen. But I’m ready to call Laurel Hell Mitski’s best album to date, if for no other reason than because once all the surprise and novelty is worn off, this album still feels like the most unique and uncompromising work that I’ve ever heard from the singer-songwriter.”

Golsen concluded: “If Be The Cowboy was about transcending the world by being yourself, Laurel Hell is about surviving when reality kicks. It’s not as heartwarming, but it’s incredibly vital, and because of that Mitski has created her most important album yet.”

Watch Mitski’s stellar performance of ‘Stay Soft’ below.