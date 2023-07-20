Watch Michelle Yeoh lead a disturbing séance in the trailer for ‘A Haunting in Venice’









The full official trailer for the upcoming thriller, A Haunting in Venice, starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey, has been released.

A Haunting in Venice is directed by Branagh, who also plays the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, following from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and last year’s Death on the Nile. His third adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel, Branagh’s latest takes from 1969’s Hallowe’en Party.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming film reads: “A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.”

Alongside Branagh, Fey, and Yeoh are the likes of Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and more. Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has been announced as helming the soundtrack. It is set for theatrical release on September 15th.

As well as starring and directing, Branagh co-produces the movie alongside Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg and Ridley Scott. All three have been involved with Branagh on one film in the series each. Scott, meanwhile, also served as a co-producer on Death on the Nile.

In other Kenneth Branagh news, the Northern Irish actor features as part of the ensemble cast for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The movie premieres on Friday, July 21st and tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project’s creation of the Atomic Bomb. It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and more.

Watch the trailer for A Haunting in Venice below.