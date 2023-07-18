Paul Schrader calls ‘Oppenheimer’ the “most important film of this century”









The filmmaker and screenwriter behind such movies as Taxi Driver and Master Gardener, Paul Schrader, has expressed his deep admiration for Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer.

The movie, which tells the story of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, features Cillian Murphy as the titular American theoretical physicist, with an A-list supporting cast that includes Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. Known for his spectacular cinematic odysseys, this is the first time that Nolan has taken on a biopic.

Speaking about his experience with the movie on his Facebook page, Schrader exclaimed: “Oppenheimer. The best, most important film of this century. If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges”.

Schrader most recently released Master Gardener in 2022, a dark drama that told the story of a devoted horticulturist who is dedicated to pleasing his employer, starring Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver.

Promotion for Nolan’s new movie has been boosted significantly by the existence of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, with fans creating the viral ‘Barbenheimer’ craze online.

Gerwig’s latest brings the iconic Mattel toy to the big screen, with Margot Robbie taking on the main role of a young woman living in a life of plastic who comes to realise the meaning of life. Ryan Gosling stars alongside Robbie, whilst the likes of Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae and Hari Nef join the supporting cast.

