Watch Keanu Reeves and his band Dogstar perform for the first time in two decades









Dogstar, the rock band that featured Keanu Reeves from the 1990s and early 2000s, has played its first concert after almost two decades.

Playing on Saturday, May 27th, at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley, California, Reeves appeared on stage with his bandmates Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose. Having announced their return last summer, Dogstar performed new music from their upcoming album, including a song titled ‘Glimmer’.

On Instagram, Reeves and his bandmates confirmed that they would be making new music for a summer release, stating: “Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response! Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more”.

Continuing, the statement reads: “We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us”.

Reeves is better known for his iconic performances on the silver screen, appearing in the influential sci-fi classic The Matrix, as well as the brand new action movie John Wick: Chapter 4, where he starred alongside Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård.

Take a look at a clip of Reeves and Dogstar in action below.