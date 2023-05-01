Keanu Reeves’ alt-rock band Dogstar tease first album in 23 years









Dogstar, the alternative rock band that featured actor Keanu Reeves on bass, has teased their first new album in over two decades.

The band, which also features drummer Robert Mailhouse and guitarist Bret Domrose, posted a new photoshoot featuring the three band members on their official social media pages with a simple announcement saying they had returned. A follow-up comment elaborated on their reunion.

“Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response! Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more,” the comment reads. “We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.”

“We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune,” it continues. “That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

Dogstar was originally formed in 1991 and played off-and-on for a decade around Reeves ascending acting career. Reeves confirmed that he was still musically active in a Reddit AMA earlier this year.

