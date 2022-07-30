Watch Joseph Quinn jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza









Earlier this year, Metallica saw a major boost in their pop culture profile when their 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’ was prominently used in the finale of Stranger Things season four. That season’s breakout character, Eddie Munson, helps ward off a flock of Upside Down bats by churning out the monster riff at full volume.

Metallica weren’t exactly lacking in mainstream prominence before the now-iconic scene – case in point, America’s favourite metal band just headlined the first night of the Lollapalooza music festival this weekend – but the ‘Master of Puppets’ feature undoubtably helped introduce Metallica to an entire new generation of fans.

Backstage before their Lollapalooza appearance, the members Metallica were able to thank Eddie Munson himself, actor Joseph Quinn, for the recent spike in interest in their niche cult metal band. Jospeh met with all four band members before their appearance onstage in Chicago and chatted about the whirlwind of excitment that has followed both parties in the recent weeks.

“I’m a big fan on [the show],” James Hetfield shared with Quinn. “Have been since season one. My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us.” Quinn seems eually appreciative and baffled that he’s actually meeting Metallica, but their interactions didn’t end with just a quick chat. That’s becuase Quinn actually got to jam with Metallica on ‘Master of Puppets’ in the band’s tuning room.

“I’m a bit rusty,” Quinn admitted to the group, but when all five kick into the song’s signature intro, Quinn seems to fit right into the riffing. At the end, Lars Ulrich jokingly makes an announcement that Quinn is joining the band and gift him with a replica model of the same guitar Munson plays when fighting the demonic bats in the Upside Down, complete with signatures from the band.

The Stranger Things references didn’t stop once the band took the stage on Thursday night. When the innevitable countoff to ‘Master of Puppets’ kicked in, a clip of Munson headbanging his was through the song was played on the projection screeens.

Watch Josephn Quinn’s adventures with Metallica down below.