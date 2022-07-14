Metallica song 'Master of Puppets' enters charts after 'Stranger Things' inclusion









The latest season of Stranger Things has seen a boost in popularity for some of our favourite 1980s musicians. When the first volume of the hit Netflix series aired, we saw Kate Bush’s 1985 song ‘Running Up That Hill’ inspire such a tidal wave of interest that it hit number one on the charts, pipping Harry Styles. Now, after the close of the second volume, it is Metallica’s 1986 anthem ‘Master of Puppets’ that has re-entered the charts.

The metal classic hit number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, climbing up the singles chart for the first time since it was released 36 years ago. The title track of Metallica’s album of the same name features in the finale of Stranger Things season four, when the show’s most prominent metalhead, Eddie Munson, plays the song’s guitar solo whilst in the hellish Upside Down.

Aware of the series’ impact on the track’s resurgence, Metallica shared a statement where they thanked the creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer for featuring the song so heavily.

The band wrote on their Instagram: “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show”, they concluded.

Interestingly, the solo performed in the much-celebrated episode was actually recorded by Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert.

