'Stranger Things' subtitles team admit to trolling fans









The subtitling team of Stranger Things has confessed to “trolling” fans with certain words taking on something of a ridiculous characteristic. Fans of the Netflix show have taken to Twitter to highlight the odd subtitle choices in some scenes of season four, particularly the use of “squelching” and “undulating moistly” when referring to the antagonist, Vecna.

Jeff T of the Stranger Things subtitling team recently discussed this in detail in an interview with Vulture. He had been asked whether he had seen the response to his work on social media and the memes that arose following season four’s online release.

“Honestly, ‘tentacles undulating moistly’ I’ve seen a lot,” he said. “I will admit I was trolling a little bit with that. Also, in the past year or two, I’ve been watching ASMR streams to figure out which words elicit that kind of response in people, so I’ll grab them and put them in my word bank. ‘Moistly’ pops up a lot in those streams.”

In other Stranger Things news, show creators the Duffer Brothers have revealed that a Russian security guard was originally intended to be killed off in an early version of the season four script.

Matt Duffer said, “In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn’t make it. Then he ended up making it. But that’s [a] radical departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

