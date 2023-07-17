Watch John David Washington in the new trailer for ‘The Creator’









The new trailer for Gareth Edwards’ latest sci-fi blockbuster, The Creator, has been released.

A post-apocalyptic action-adventure flick, The Creator tells the story of a future war between humans and AI. With a glittering ensemble cast that includes the likes of John David Washington, Ralph Ineson, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Ken Watanabe, Edwards is hoping that the movie will be as successful as his previous releases, Rogue One and Godzilla.

The AI-inspired movie is dropping at the perfect time, tapping into the conversations regarding the rise of such programming in contemporary society.

AI, and the lack of regulation around it, is one of the many reasons for the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Both unions are demanding that such programmes are used as mere tools for research and shouldn’t be used as platforms to potentially replace their artistry.

Meanwhile, whilst speaking about The Creator, Edwards stated in a recent interview with Games Radar: “Being a science-fiction fan, you wonder if you’ll ever live to see humans on Mars, or will we ever discover alien life? Well, I didn’t think we would have completely convincing AI that you could interact with, like HAL in 2001”.

Continuing, he adds, “So [regarding The Creator], what started out as a science-fiction movie now feels more like a documentary”.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer for The Creator below.