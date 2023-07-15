Ron Perlman warns Hollywood executive to “be careful motherfucker” amid strikes









Amid the recent SAG-AFTRA strike announcement, actor Ron Perlman has warned Hollywood executives to watch out.

His comments come in response to an unnamed executive who discussed the strikes in a recent piece with Deadline, stating, “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

Per an Instagram live stream, Perlman replied, “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma… be careful motherfucker, be really careful.”

He continued, “We know who said that, and where he fucking lives.”

“You wish that on people… you wish that on people while you make $27 million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful motherfucker, be really careful, because that’s the kind of shit that stirs shit up,” Perlman added.

After the actor’s comments went viral, he returned to social media to clarify his statements. “I got quite heated because I was talking about a quote from one of the executives on the other side of the negotiations.”

“So as you can imagine my reaction to someone wishing that kind of harm in the very same industry that they call their own would engender a response. I want to make something very clear: I don’t wish anybody any harm. I hope the asshole that made that comment also doesn’t wish anyone any harm.”

Perlman continued, “But let’s maintain a degree of humanity. It can’t all be about your fucking Porsche and fucking stock prices. There’s got to be dignity if we’re going to hold the mirror up and reflect the human experience.”

“All you’re doing is fucking killing what’s beautiful in this country by putting a price on everything. This strike is about human dignity.”

Shit's getting real in the WGA + SAG strike.



“There’s a lot of ways to lose your house.” pic.twitter.com/XqiSZF2lbr — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) July 14, 2023