Watch Harry Styles in the new trailer for 'My Policeman'









Is Harry Styles any good at acting? The good news is that we’ll soon find out with Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling being released around the same time as his other latest role in My Policeman, of which there is a brand new trailer.

Based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the 1950s tale follows three young people, policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), as their lives entwine and they each embark on an emotional journey of romance. Jumping back and forth from the 1950s to the 1990s, this new drama looks like an utter heartbreaker.

From the filmmaker behind Genius and Red, Michael Grandage, the press release for the movie details, “a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness”.

Styles recently found himself in the news for appearing to have spat at his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine in the Venice Film Festival screening of the movie. It’s one of many odd controversies that has surrounded Wilde’s new film that also stars Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll and follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community.

Taken to the Venice Film Festival, the movie has walked away with respectable reviews across the board, even if Styles’ antics seized the headlines.

Take a look at the full trailer for My Policeman, below, with the film due to release in theatres on October 21st, and on Amazon Prime Video on November 4th.