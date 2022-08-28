Watch Fontaines D.C. invite a fan on stage to play guitar at Reading Festival









It’s a new live show spate akin to kids holding up a sign saying ‘Can I Have Your Shirt’ at football matches. Love it or loath it, one lucky fan at Reading Festival had a dream come true as Fontaines D.C. read his sign and invited him up on stage.

The band were on the main stage ahead of the Arctic Monkeys and spotted a fan called Dexter with a sign aloft. The next thing he knew, he was up on stage tearing through their breakthrough hit ‘Boys in the Better Land’.

Fontaines D.C. played a ten-song set spanning their three albums to date beneath blue skies and were widely well received by the healthy crowd in attendance. You can check out their full setlist below.

Dexter’s guitar work for the track showed signs of assured practice and he restored the Irish band’s faith in his measly sign by pulling through. In fact, the whole wholesome incident set the stage nicely for Arctic Monkeys’ long-awaited return to UK shores.

The headliners graced the huge crowd with new track from their forthcoming LP The Car and rattled through an array of hits. However, as for Fontaines D.C., you can check out their collaboration with Dexter below.

