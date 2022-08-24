Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’









It’s been a long time coming but Arctic Monkeys have finally arrived with a new track and a peak at what their seventh chapter may sound like. The band guys from Sheffield delivered ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ and the fandom went into pandemonium.

With more hot air waffling about shifting islands and such like, it would seem that the lyrical stylings and crooning delivery of Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino remains; however, a new guitar rig was evidentially in the mix as a funky disco sound permeated the lounge.

The seventh album has been touted for some time now with confirmed recording sessions being logged so many months ago that we began to question their validity. This sense of suspense was added to further when the gang made their live return a few weeks ago and failed to debut a new track.

However, last night at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ made an appearance and bedlam ensued. It’d been over four years since we’ve enjoyed such a feeling and it came as a blessing.

Previously, Matt Helders had hinted that the new record would “pick up where Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino left off” and that’s been ratified by the fashion they’ve been sporting alone on this tour.

You can check out the fan footage of ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

🎥 Arctic Monkeys debuting new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ tonight in Zurich! 🪩pic.twitter.com/SlnD7ZlMGR — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 23, 2022