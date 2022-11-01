Watch the first audition of Jennifer Lawrence's acting career









Jennifer Lawrence might be one of the most well-known actors on the planet, but most aspiring creatives can relate to her initial struggles to make it in the industry. During multiple interviews, Lawrence has maintained that her tenacity and determination to prove everyone wrong played a major part in her later success.

Although Lawrence suffered from social anxiety as a child, she realised that the theatre was the perfect outlet for her creative inclinations. She started acting at the age of nine, participating in various productions at church and school. However, Lawrence’s mother was against the idea of her pursuing a serious career as an actor.

Eventually, Lawrence was able to get minor parts in television shows before her big breakthrough in the 2010 drama mystery Winter’s Bone, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing before that. During a conversation with W Magazine, the actor revealed that her first audition was for a less-than-ideal project.

While discussing the details of the project, Lawrence said: “My first audition, I was living in New York, and I auditioned for one of those videos for like vets. Like, you know when you’re in school, and you watch a video, and my horse was sick, and I was really upset about it.”

According to Lawrence, that educational video marked the beginning of her career as a professional actor, even though she did not get gigs for a long time after that. However, that first callback encouraged her to continue pursuing her dream of becoming a Hollywood star.

Lawrence joked about the importance of the callback, claiming that it kept her going through a rough period: “Then I got a callback on it, and I didn’t work for a long time, but I walked around for so long going, ‘Well, I got a callback on the first thing I auditioned for so I’m like… I’m pretty good.'”

However, the earliest audition featuring Jennifer Lawrence, whose footage is available online, is actually a reading for a project titled Enclosure. While this audition happened sometime around 2007, the project was pushed back to 2014 when it was released as Lullaby. Watch the clip below.

