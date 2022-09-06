Jennifer Lawrence slams Hollywood pay gap









In a new cover story for Vogue, Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about a number of issues, most notably the recent Supreme Court ruling in the United States that overturned ‘Roe v. Wade’, a decision that guaranteed Americans the constitutional right to an abortion.

In the story, Lawrence revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during the filming of 2021’s Don’t Look Up. Her own grief was compounded by the political discourse, which eventually brought in her own family. The article describes Lawrence’s anger “directed at certain relatives back in Louisville, Ky., where she’d grown up, including her father.”

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.” Lawrence said. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families,” Lawrence adds. “How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

Lawrence also commented on the inequality that follows actresses in Hollywood. Recent reports indicated that, despite sharing top billing and having the name number of Oscars, Lawrence was paid $5 million less than her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, for her role in Don’t Look Up.

The actress told Vogue that, despite the fact that she and DiCaprio both had multi-million dollar contracts for the film, the pay gap is one that is nearly insurmountable in Hollywood. “It doesn’t matter how much I do,” Lawrence observes. “I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy because of my vagina?”

Lawrence’s next film, Causeway, is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+, on November 22nd.